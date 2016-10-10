City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 10, 2016

City Slang

Windy and Carl wish you a merry Halloween with rad new track

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge JACK-O-LANTERNS. IMAGE FROM WIKIPEDIA.
  • Jack-o-lanterns. Image from Wikipedia.

Venerated tape label Geographic North has released Death on the Hour, a "ghastly collection of Halloween-inspired recordings intended to spook and seduce through every turn of the season." Of the 11 "harrowing tracks," Death on the Hour throws up new spooky type pieces of music alongside covers of Halloween classics.

Brian Foote's band Leech, a project called Auburn Lull from Lansing, one of the dudes from Deerhunter's band Moon Diagrams, and our very own Windy and Carl are among the contributors. The physical object is "limited to 100 wilted lilac tapes," and yes, you read that right. 



Tracklist
Moon Diagrams – Omegaplex
Landing – Halloween 2016
M. Sage – I Put a Spell on You
Ekin Fil – To Be
Leech – Utah
Jacober – Elly Kedward
Auburn Lull – Uncertain Color
TWINS – Show
Windy & Carl – Witch & a Cauldron
The Flag – Cannibal Nite-Life

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Justin Verlander is still upset about national anthem protest, tweets 'All Lives Matter' Read More

  2. 10 reasons to see Sia and Miguel this Saturday Read More

  3. All Lives Matter: A racist response to a race problem in America Read More

  4. Side Dish: Katoi’s Courtney Henriette on what keeps her grounded while running the mothership Read More

  5. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation