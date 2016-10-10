News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 10, 2016

News Hits

Justin Verlander is still upset about national anthem protest, tweets 'All Lives Matter'

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge Justin Verlander - FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
  • Justin Verlander

While most of us were watching the debate last night/looking up how long it will take to become a Canadian citizen, the Detroit Tiger's Justin Verlander tweeted out some choice words about the national anthem protest. Apparently, it is still bothering him. 


What Verlander was referencing on TBS was the singing of the Canadian national anthem on TV because the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Rangers in extra innings and are moving on to the ACLS.  

Verlander clearly though that this tweet was not going to receive any backlash, but people were quick to call out the baseball player on his insensitivity. 






Clearly Justin Verlander doesn't understand the Black Lives Matter movement (much like his fiancé) but he also fails to see the hypocrisy of his tweets.

And that is exactly the point of the Black Lives Matter movement, Justin Verlander. Black people are asking to stand together and to be treated fairly by not only the police, but our nation as a whole. 

His tweets are a smack in the face to the people of the city that he represents. Does Verlander not realize that Detroit's population is 82 percent black? Clearly he's not hip to institutional racism. Here's a hint, Justin: Nothing's going to change if we ignore what's happening to minorities. 

How about we stand kneel together for that, Justin Verlander? 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Side Dish: Katoi’s Courtney Henriette on what keeps her grounded while running the mothership Read More

  2. The White Stripes are now selling anti-Trump t-shirts Read More

  3. Sponsored: You make the list. We’ll get the groceries Read More

  4. Upcoming video game in Detroit worth dreaming about Read More

  5. 6 concerts happening this week Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation