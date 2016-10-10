Justin Verlander is still upset about national anthem protest, tweets 'All Lives Matter'

click to enlarge Facebook

Justin Verlander

Just sang the Canadian national anthem on TBS and we here in America can't stand together for our anthem. #alllivesmatter #TogetherStronger — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 10, 2016

.@JustinVerlander are Canadian police shooting minorities dead at a much higher % rate than whites? Just wondering eh. — Anti Glib (@AntiGlib) October 10, 2016

@JustinVerlander I 100% disagree with this. America is never more together than when they stand, or kneel, together for injustice. — Andrew Tomlinson (@drew_tomlinson) October 10, 2016

@JustinVerlander thanks for speaking out, wealthy white man. your contribution was needed. — Jason Cohen (@Jason00Cohen) October 10, 2016

Agreed... There are people DYING protecting our freedom as well. My point: let's all stand TOGETHER to create change. #standtogether https://t.co/83Dz0xqofe — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 10, 2016

