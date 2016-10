Justin Verlander is still upset about national anthem protest, tweets 'All Lives Matter'

click to enlarge Facebook

Justin Verlander

Just sang the Canadian national anthem on TBS and we here in America can't stand together for our anthem. #alllivesmatter #TogetherStronger — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 10, 2016

.@JustinVerlander are Canadian police shooting minorities dead at a much higher % rate than whites? Just wondering eh. — Anti Glib (@AntiGlib) October 10, 2016

@JustinVerlander I 100% disagree with this. America is never more together than when they stand, or kneel, together for injustice. — Andrew Tomlinson (@drew_tomlinson) October 10, 2016

@JustinVerlander thanks for speaking out, wealthy white man. your contribution was needed. — Jason Cohen (@Jason00Cohen) October 10, 2016

Agreed... There are people DYING protecting our freedom as well. My point: let's all stand TOGETHER to create change. #standtogether https://t.co/83Dz0xqofe — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 10, 2016

While most of us were watching the debate last night/looking up how long it will take to become a Canadian citizen, the Detroit Tiger's Justin Verlander tweeted out some choice words about the national anthem protest. Apparently, it is still bothering him.What Verlander was referencing on TBS was the singing of the Canadian national anthem on TV because the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Rangers in extra innings and are moving on to the ACLS.Verlander clearly though that this tweet was not going to receive any backlash, but people were quick to call out the baseball player on his insensitivity.Clearly Justin Verlander doesn't understand the Black Lives Matter movement ( much like his fiancé ) but he also fails to see the hypocrisy of his tweets.And that is exactly the point of the Black Lives Matter movement, Justin Verlander. Black people are asking to stand together and to be treated fairly by not only the police, but our nation as a whole.His tweets are a smack in the face to the people of the city that he represents. Does Verlander not realize that Detroit's population is 82 percent black? Clearly he's not hip to institutional racism. Here's a hint, Justin: Nothing's going to change if we ignore what's happening to minorities.How about wekneel together for that, Justin Verlander?