Drink beer on the Detroit River at the inaugural 'Boattoberfest'

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Motor City Brew Tours

What could be better than sampling 25 seasonal fall beers on an autumn day down by the Detroit River?How about doing it on a motherfucking boat?That’s right: You can enjoy the crisp cool October air aboard the Detroit Princess Riverboat at the inaugural “Boattoberfest” taking place this weekend.As anybody who has taken a cruise on the Princess knows, you see a whole other side of Detroit, not to mention some showy views of Belle Isle and Windsor as well.Admission includes 15 drink sample tickets, a sample glass, as well as appetizers and as much crisp autumn air as you can breathe. Beer will be from Sierra Nevada, Griffin Claw, Motor City Brewing, New Holland, Dark Horse, Founders, North Peak, and many more.