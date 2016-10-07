Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 7, 2016

Table and Bar

Drink beer on the Detroit River at the inaugural 'Boattoberfest'

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY MOTOR CITY BREW TOURS
  • Photo courtesy Motor City Brew Tours

What could be better than sampling 25 seasonal fall beers on an autumn day down by the Detroit River?

How about doing it on a motherfucking boat?

That’s right: You can enjoy the crisp cool October air aboard the Detroit Princess Riverboat at the inaugural “Boattoberfest” taking place this weekend.

As anybody who has taken a cruise on the Princess knows, you see a whole other side of Detroit, not to mention some showy views of Belle Isle and Windsor as well.

Admission includes 15 drink sample tickets, a sample glass, as well as appetizers and as much crisp autumn air as you can breathe. Beer will be from Sierra Nevada, Griffin Claw, Motor City Brewing, New Holland, Dark Horse, Founders, North Peak, and many more.

The tour takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and leaves from the Detroit Princess Riverboat dock between Cobo Hall and Hart Plaza, Detroit; tickets are $55 at motorcitybrewtours.com or at the dock on the day of the event; call 877-338-2628 for more information.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Michael Jackman

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This is getting out of hand: More creepy clown sightings in metro Detroit Read More

  2. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  3. The White Stripes are now selling anti-Trump t-shirts Read More

  4. UAW-Ford wants to check your boobies Read More

  5. 5 things to do this weekend to cure your boredom Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation