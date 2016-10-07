Detroit Lions linebacker teams up with Detroit Hustles Harder to get those infamous rape kits tested

#DomesticViolence and #SexualAssault aren't just women's issues. They're #OurIssue All proceeds from T-shirt sales will go to Detroit's Enough SAID who raises private sector funding to test more than 11,000 forgotten rape kits, investigate the crimes and prosecute the resulting cases to secure justice and closure for victims, and ensuring a safer community for everyone. #DVAM They can be purchased at @aptemal #DetroitHustlesHarder

