Friday, October 7, 2016
Detroit Lions linebacker teams up with Detroit Hustles Harder to get those infamous rape kits tested
Posted
By Alysa Offman
on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 9:34 AM
Can we all give Detroit Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy a round of applause?
Levy is working with the makers of the famed Detroit Hustles Harder T-shirts to raise money to get the city's insane amount of untested rape kits
taken care of.
He's partnered with the company to release a shirt emblazoned with the phrase, "Our issue" on the front to reflect Levy's stance on sexual assault and domestic violence — they're not just problems women face, they are our issues.
According to an ESPN article
, all proceeds from shirt sales will go to Detroit's Enough SAID program. The program is a collaborative effort between the Wayne County Prosecutors Office and several other organizations to raise money for the cause.
T-shirts are $25 and hooded sweatshirts are $56. You can purchase them here
.
Tags: deandre levy, lions, detroit hustles harder, rape kits, Image