Detroit Lions linebacker teams up with Detroit Hustles Harder to get those infamous rape kits tested

Can we all give Detroit Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy a round of applause?Levy is working with the makers of the famed Detroit Hustles Harder T-shirts to raise money to get the city's insane amount of untested rape kits taken care of.He's partnered with the company to release a shirt emblazoned with the phrase, "Our issue" on the front to reflect Levy's stance on sexual assault and domestic violence — they're not just problems women face, they are our issues. According to an ESPN article , all proceeds from shirt sales will go to Detroit's Enough SAID program. The program is a collaborative effort between the Wayne County Prosecutors Office and several other organizations to raise money for the cause.T-shirts are $25 and hooded sweatshirts are $56. You can purchase them here