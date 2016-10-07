The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 7, 2016

The Scene

Detroit Lions linebacker teams up with Detroit Hustles Harder to get those infamous rape kits tested

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 9:34 AM

Can we all give Detroit Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy a round of applause?


Levy is working with the makers of the famed Detroit Hustles Harder T-shirts to raise money to get the city's insane amount of untested rape kits taken care of.

He's partnered with the company to release a shirt emblazoned with the phrase, "Our issue" on the front to reflect Levy's stance on sexual assault and domestic violence — they're not just problems women face, they are our issues.

According to an ESPN article, all proceeds from shirt sales will go to Detroit's Enough SAID program. The program is a collaborative effort between the Wayne County Prosecutors Office and several other organizations to raise money for the cause.

T-shirts are $25 and hooded sweatshirts are $56. You can purchase them here.  


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Alysa Offman

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The White Stripes are now selling anti-Trump t-shirts Read More

  2. This is getting out of hand: More creepy clown sightings in metro Detroit Read More

  3. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  4. UAW-Ford wants to check your boobies Read More

  5. Upcoming video game in Detroit worth dreaming about Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation