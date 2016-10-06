Table and Bar

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Table and Bar

You make the list. We’ll get the groceries

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 4:49 PM

metrotimes-opt2.jpg


Life is busy – and so are you. Avoid parking woes, crowded aisles and checkout lines by simply making your grocery list in the app, scheduling your delivery and getting your groceries in as little as an hour. And Shipt goes beyond your regular grocery run. Out of toothpaste? No problem. Need a box of cupcakes for the class party? We’ve got that covered too. Let us take care of the shopping so you have more time for you and your family. Want a two-week free trial and $25 off your first order? Become a member today!


5 reasons to live the #ShiptLife: 

1. Happiness is guaranteed: Get help or cancel at any time with 24/7 member support.
2. Order as often as you wantUnlimited free delivery on orders over $35, as soon as one hour after you order.
3. Produce the way you pick itLeave personalized notes for your shopper regarding individual items.
4. Delivery by a person, not a box: Our friendly, reliable shoppers are thoroughly screened and experts in every aisle.
5. Your membership goes where you go: Get delivery on vacation, during work travel and more, anywhere in our service area.
metrotimes-opt1.jpg


Here’s what our Detroit members are saying:


“Where have you been all my life?! Or more specifically, since I moved here a month ago?”

Valerie


“I am not a Meijer shopper, but I am now. My first delivery was on Sunday and I am over the moon! I hate hunting and gathering then coming home to cook. This service eliminated that step and I couldn’t be happier. BEST… THING… EVER!!!”

Kellee


“Shipt - our first order was great! Our shopper was friendly, helpful, and communicative and right on time.”

Sameer


“Got my first delivery this morning! My shopper text me to let me know she was getting my items and if I needed anything else let her know. It was awesome and everything I ordered was perfect. Right on time! Thank you Denise (my shopper today) and Shipt!”

Kristina

Ready to get started? Say goodbye to grocery runs and hello to extra time in your week. Become a member today to get a two-week free trial and $25 off your first order!


Get started at shipt.com/detroit




