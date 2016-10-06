City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 6, 2016

City Slang

The White Stripes are now selling anti-Trump t-shirts

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 2:21 PM

"Icky Trump" t-shirts - SCREENSHOT FROM THIRD MAN RECORDS WEBSITE
  • Screenshot from Third Man Records website
  • "Icky Trump" t-shirts

Word to the wise: Don't use a White Stripes song for a political commercial without their permission. 

We wrote yesterday that Jack and Meg White came together for the first time in ages to tell the Republican presidential nominee that they did not support him, and that they didn't give him permission to use their song "Seven Nation Army" for a campaign video. 

Now, the band is keeping that ball rolling by selling anti-Trump t-shirts at Third Man's website. 

The t-shirts (which are equal parts clever and hilarious) say "Icky Trump" on the front — a play on the duo's 2007 album/song entitled "Icky Thump". The backside of the shirt has lyrics from the song:

Backside of "Icky Trump" t-shirts. - SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
  • Backside of "Icky Trump" t-shirts.

White Americans? What?
Nothing better to do?
Why don't you kick yourself out?
You're an immigrant, too?
Who's using who?
What should we do?
Well, you can't be a pimp
And a prostitute, too.

You can pre-order these glorious t-shirts here. No word yet if the t-shirts will be available at the Cass Corridor Third Man shop, but we will let you know if they do. 


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This is getting out of hand: More creepy clown sightings in metro Detroit Read More

  2. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  3. The White Stripes band together to stick it to Trump Read More

  4. Just announced: two nights of GRiZMAS this year at the Masonic Temple Read More

  5. Grey Ghost rolls out new brunch offerings Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation