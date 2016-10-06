Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Table and Bar

Liberian cuisine to make its Detroit debut at upcoming pop-up

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 1:42 PM

click image KITCHEN RAMARJ/FACEBOOK
  • Kitchen Ramarj/Facebook
We've noted this before, the true beauty of the many pop-ups that emerge in metro Detroit is their ability to introduce diners to a myriad of different cultures.

This latest iteration comes to us from chef Amina Marhaba, proprietor of the Liberian pop-up Kitchen Ramarj. She is holding her first culinary event Oct. 11 at St. Cece's Pub.

Marhaba says she is self-taught and spent many years cooking for friends and family before deciding to start her own venture.

For those unfamiliar with Liberian cooking, Marhaba says it's heavily influenced "by contact, trade, and colonization from the United States," particularly from the American South. The food centers around rice, starches, tropical fruits, veggies, and proteins.

Rather than having the meat as the main attraction, vegetable-based entrees are the star in Liberian cuisine, she says.

"Liberian cooks are masters at extracting every drop of flavor from our tropical greens," Marhaba says in an announcement describing the event. 

Marhaba is of bother Liberian and Lebanese heritage, and her cooking reflects that.

On the four-course prix fixe menu: Tripoli Bites (veggies roasted in olive oil, served with hummus, topped with feta and black olives); Liberian-style spicy chicken wings in a peanut butter sauce; palm butter stew with farm-raised hen and beef (Marhaba says palm butter is Liberia's national dish); and banana rice bread with a shot of Liberian ginger beer (non-alcoholic).

Tickets go for $40 and be purchased at kitchenramarj.com. Drinks can be had at the bar.

St Cece’s is at 1426 Bagley Ave.

See also: New pop-up Náp Boulé gives Detroiters a taste of Haitian cuisine

See also: Who is rising food scene star 'Dr. Sushi'?

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This is getting out of hand: More creepy clown sightings in metro Detroit Read More

  2. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  3. The White Stripes band together to stick it to Trump Read More

  4. 5 things to do this weekend to cure your boredom Read More

  5. Just announced: two nights of GRiZMAS this year at the Masonic Temple Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation