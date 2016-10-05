City Slang

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

City Slang

New Third Man vault package gives fans what they want: so very much Jack White

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 12:11 PM

The latest Third Man vault package serves as a swell companion to Jack White's acoustic double album from the other month. It celebrates White's wide range of projects and spans quite a few years. A limited number of subscriptions are available right here so act now, don't delay, etc.

click to enlarge unnamed_2_.jpg
The 30th Vault package marks yet another milestone for Third Man with two full LPs featured in a single Vault release for the first time ever. LIVE AT DISGRACELAND - FROM ANTHONY BOURDAIN: PARTS UNKNOWN collects the incredible live music featured in the recently aired Nashville installment of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning CNN Original Series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. World renowned chef and best-selling author Anthony Bourdain's Music City adventure was highlighted by a raging houseparty at The Dead Weather singer Alison Mosshart's Nashville home, a.k.a. "Disgraceland," featuring electric living room live performances from Third Man recording group The Dead Weather, as well as TMR friends The Kills and William Tyler. LIVE AT DISGRACELAND - FROM ANTHONY BOURDAIN: PARTS UNKNOWN collects all three sets from this once-in-a-lifetime event, including a fiery rendition of "Hang You From The Heavens," originally found on The Dead Weather's 2009 debut single as well the band's breakthrough debut album, HOREHOUND. The LIVE AT DISGRACELAND performance marks The Dead Weather's only full live set in more than six years and first public appearance since heralding 2015's acclaimed DODGE AND BURN with an electrifying appearance on CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Third Man Records Vault Package #30 also includes THE RACONTEURS - LIVE AT IRVING PLAZA NYC APRIL 7TH 2006, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band's North American live debut with a complete concert document of that momentous event. The LP - which boasts cover art inspired by the original concert poster by long time TMR visual collaborator Rob Jones - reveals a remarkably powerful new band just discovering the breadth of their powers as well as a set of songs which would soon prove indelible rock 'n' roll classics including "Steady, As She Goes," "Broken Boy Soldier," and "Hands," not to mention stellar covers of Love's "A House Is Not A Motel" and The Flamin' Groovies' "Headin' For The Texas Border" (tracklisting below).

As if all that weren't enough, Third Man Records Vault Package #30 also features an extremely limited 7" single collecting two haunting Jack White compositions found on JACK WHITE ACOUSTIC RECORDINGS: 1998-2016. "Love Is The Truth (Acoustic Mix)" b/w "City Lights (Previously Unreleased White Stripes Track)" is paired on blue and red splatter vinyl, packaged in a heavy paper stock sleeve. This Vault-only exclusive will be the only physical version of the single released.

Last, but certainly not least, Third Man Records Vault Package #30 comes with a special TMR Silk Screened Pennant, allowing subscribers to show the world they are proud members of the Third Man family.

For more, please see thirdmanrecords.com.

# # #

Live at Disgraceland: From Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown LP
Anthony Bourdain and his team descended on Nashville hungry for culture and knowledge (as well as hot chicken, tasting plates, and tequila); they visited every nook and cranny of this town, hung with the locals, ate like czars, partied like rock stars, and woke up every morning fresh as daisies and ready to do it again. Parts Unknown does not come to your city in order to present a slide show of tourist spots and magazine cover spreads. Bourdain wants to understand what makes a city tick. He has a knack for getting down to the marrow of how a town's denizens think and live, why they do what they do in their community, and how that relates to the country at large in this time and place, Earth 2016. This is a man after our own heart and we were so happy to welcome him into our world for a few, too-short days. Their time here culminated with a rager of a party at Disgraceland (location... unknown) where The Dead Weather, The Kills and William Tyler all played jaw dropping electric live sets, living room style, to a house full of well-fed, newly tattooed, appreciative friends. Wish you could have been there? Wish granted: we present the night's musical entertainment in full for your listening pleasure...

The Dead Weather
1. Hang You From The Heavens
2. Gasoline
3. I Feel Love (Every Million Miles)

The Kills
1. Heart of a Dog
2. Impossible Tracks
3. Whirling Eye

William Tyler
1.We Can't Go Home Again
2. I'm Gonna Liver Forever (If it Kills Me)
3. Area Code 601

The Raconteurs - Live at Irving Plaza NYC April 7th 2006 LP
It's been just over 10 years since the first Raconteurs show on American soil. This release celebrates that momentous occasion with another hard slab of wax from the infamous Third Man Records tape vaults. Featuring cover art inspired by the original concert poster by long time visual collaborator Rob Jones, and featuring a set of songs that would prove to be classics, this album is a solid testament to the early fury and energy of those nascent and exciting times when The Raconteurs were first introduced to the world on the live stage.

Full set list:
Level
Intimate Secretary
Hands
Steady, As She Goes
Together
A House is Not a Motel
Store Bought Bones
Call It A Day
Yellow Sun
Broken Boy Soldier
Five on the Five
It Ain't Easy
Blue Veins

Jack White / The White Stripes Double A-Side split 7" Love is the Truth (acoustic mix) b/w City Lights
Two previously unheard, beautiful, and haunting Jack White compositions recently released on the Jack White Acoustic Recordings 1998-2016 compilation paired together for this Vault only blue and red splatter 7" vinyl in a heavy paper stock sleeve. This will be the only physical version of this 7" available... ever. 


