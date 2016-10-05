Just announced: two nights of GRiZMAS this year at the Masonic Temple

Well, if you're a fan of local DJ GRiZ and his funky-ass music then Christmas just came a little early for you!
GRiZ, aka Grant Kwiecinski, has hosted this event at the Masonic Temple for a couple years now (we even wrote about it after last year's show
) but never has he played two nights for the Detroit-only show.
Opening up for the electro-funk DJ on night one (December 16) will be Big Wild, Gosh Pitch, and MT
favorite Flint Eastwood. Night two (December 17) will feature Louis The Child, Sunsquabi, and Freddy Todd.
Before GRiZMAS happened last year, All Good Records and GRiZ featured a "12 Days of GRiZMAS" that benefited a bunch of charities in Detroit. He even received a Spirit of Detroit Award after the show for his hometown efforts.
Pre-sale tickets are available here