The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

The Scene

'Empty the Shelters' returns for October 22

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The Bissell pet foundation partnered with 51 Michigan animal shelters to host their second 'Empty the Shelters' adoption event Oct 22. The event has already doubled its reach since their May 7th event, which had 24 participating shelters, and the foundation looks to add to the 605 animals already adopted from that event.

New pet owners will be responsible for a license fee, ranging from $7-$12. Those interested in adopting a pet should visit the event's webpage to check locations, times, and whether a location requires special adoption requirements.

Here are some local shelters participating in the event:

All About Animals Rescue (Warren)
Hours: 11am-3pm
23451 Pinewood Street
Warren, MI 48091
A pre-approval survey is required

Almost Home Animal Rescue League (Southfield)
Hours: 1:30pm-5pm
25503 Clara Lane
Southfield, MI 48034
A pre-approval survey is required

Macomb County Animal Control (Clinton Twp)
Hours: 10am-2pm
237 N River Rd
Mt Clemens, MI 48043

Michigan Humane Society (Rochester Hills)
Hours: 12-4pm
3600 Auburn Rd
Rochester Hills, MI 48309

Michigan Humane Society (Westland)
Hours: 12-5pm
900 North Newburgh Road
Westland, MI 48185

Michigan Humane Society (Detroit)
Hours: 12-5pm
7887 Chrysler Drive
Detroit, MI 48211

Oakland County Animal Shelter (Auburn Hills)
Hours: 10am-4pm
1700 Brown Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Not only would you go home with a four-legged friend, the foundation will also give you an Adoptbox – complete with a free month of pet insurance; healthy treats for your adopted pet, selected tools and toys; Bissell pet products to help owners with unexpected messes; coupons for future pet supplies; and a BPF leash, collar and pet ID tag - as a treat for you and your new pet.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Gabriel Goodwin

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This is getting out of hand: More creepy clown sightings in metro Detroit Read More

  2. The White Stripes band together to stick it to Trump Read More

  3. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  4. Creepy clown spotted in Clinton Township Read More

  5. Just announced: two nights of GRiZMAS this year at the Masonic Temple Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation