'Empty the Shelters' returns for October 22

The Bissell pet foundation partnered with 51 Michigan animal shelters to host their second 'Empty the Shelters' adoption event Oct 22. The event has already doubled its reach since their May 7th event, which had 24 participating shelters, and the foundation looks to add to the 605 animals already adopted from that event.New pet owners will be responsible for a license fee, ranging from $7-$12. Those interested in adopting a pet should visit the event's webpage to check locations, times, and whether a location requires special adoption requirements.

Here are some local shelters participating in the event:

All About Animals Rescue ( Warren )

Hours: 11am-3pm

23451 Pinewood Street

Warren , MI 48091

A pre-approval survey is required

Almost Home Animal Rescue League ( Southfield )

Hours: 1:30pm-5pm

25503 Clara Lane

Southfield , MI 48034

A pre-approval survey is required

Macomb County Animal Control ( Clinton Twp)

Hours: 10am-2pm

237 N River Rd

Mt Clemens, MI 48043

Michigan Humane Society (Rochester Hills)

Hours: 12-4pm

3600 Auburn Rd

Rochester Hills , MI 48309

Michigan Humane Society ( Westland)

Hours: 12-5pm

900 North Newburgh Road

Westland , MI 48185

Michigan Humane Society ( Detroit )

Hours: 12-5pm

7887 Chrysler Drive

Detroit , MI 48211

Oakland County Animal Shelter (Auburn Hills)

Hours: 10am-4pm

1700 Brown Road

Auburn Hills , MI 48326

Not only would you go home with a four-legged friend, the foundation will also give you an Adoptbox – complete with a free month of pet insurance; healthy treats for your adopted pet, selected tools and toys; Bissell pet products to help owners with unexpected messes; coupons for future pet supplies; and a BPF leash, collar and pet ID tag - as a treat for you and your new pet.