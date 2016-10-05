'Empty the Shelters' returns for October 22

click to enlarge
The Bissell pet foundation partnered with 51 Michigan animal shelters
to host their second 'Empty the Shelters' adoption event Oct 22. The event has already doubled its reach since their May 7th event, which had 24 participating shelters, and the foundation looks to add to the 605 animals already adopted from that event.
New pet owners will be responsible for a license fee, ranging from $7-$12. Those interested in adopting a pet should visit the event's webpage to check locations, times, and whether a location requires special adoption requirements.
Here are some local shelters participating in the event:
All About Animals Rescue (Warren)
Hours: 11am-3pm
23451 Pinewood Street
Warren, MI 48091
A pre-approval survey is required
Almost Home Animal Rescue League (Southfield)
Hours: 1:30pm-5pm
25503 Clara Lane
Southfield, MI 48034
A pre-approval survey is required
Macomb County Animal Control (Clinton Twp)
Hours: 10am-2pm
237 N River Rd
Mt Clemens, MI 48043
Michigan Humane Society (Rochester Hills)
Hours: 12-4pm
3600 Auburn Rd
Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Michigan Humane Society (Westland)
Hours: 12-5pm
900 North Newburgh Road
Westland, MI 48185
Michigan Humane Society (Detroit)
Hours: 12-5pm
7887 Chrysler Drive
Detroit, MI 48211
Oakland County Animal Shelter (Auburn Hills)
Hours: 10am-4pm
1700 Brown Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
Not only would you go home with a four-legged friend, the foundation will also give you an Adoptbox – complete with a free month of pet insurance; healthy treats for your adopted pet, selected tools and toys; Bissell pet products to help owners with unexpected messes; coupons for future pet supplies; and a BPF leash, collar and pet ID tag - as a treat for you and your new pet.