Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Table and Bar

Detroit-area chefs to showcase their cooking at famed James Beard House in NYC

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 7:14 PM

click to enlarge JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION/JOE VAUGHN
  • James Beard Foundation/Joe Vaughn
One of the most prestigious organizations dedicated to greatness in the culinary world has tapped three metro Detroit chefs to cook at the Beard House.

The James Beard Foundation has asked Detroit Athletic Club executive chef Kevin Brennan, Mabel Gray chef owner James Rigato, and Katoi executive Brad Greenhill all to participate in separate dinners - the first of which is next week, the Freep reports.

The Oct. 14 event, "High Society," will introduce foundation members and New Yorkers alike to Brennan's cooking.

Then on Nov. 4, Rigato (whose Hazel Park eatery was named a 2016 finalist in the James Beard award for Best New Restaurant), will hit the Big Apple along with Ryan Burk of Angry Orchard for an "Autumn Cider Celebration," featuring the chef's Michigan-centric style paired with the quintessential fall beverage.

The Freep quotes a news release, quoting Izabela Wojcik, director of house programming for foundation: "The significance of the invitation shows that you have reached a certain point in your career, a certain level of achievement and that you lead a team who focus on quality ingredients, sophisticated techniques and apply only the highest standards."

See also: Local restaurant, three chefs named semi-finalists in James Beard Awards

See also: Al Ameer restaurant honored with James Beard America's Classic Award

(If you're in NYC Nov. 4, tickets can be had for $135 for JBF members, $175 for the public, by clicking here).

Also in talks with the Beard House to cook some time next is Brad Greenhill, the daily reports.

The awards handed out by the non-profit James Beard Foundation are considered the Oscars of the country's culinary scene.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This is getting out of hand: More creepy clown sightings in metro Detroit Read More

  2. The White Stripes band together to stick it to Trump Read More

  3. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  4. Just announced: two nights of GRiZMAS this year at the Masonic Temple Read More

  5. Is flipping burgers really rock-bottom? These are Michigan's lowest paying jobs. Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation