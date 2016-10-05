Detroit-area chefs to showcase their cooking at famed James Beard House in NYC

click to enlarge
-
James Beard Foundation/Joe Vaughn
One of the most prestigious organizations dedicated to greatness in the culinary world has tapped three metro Detroit chefs to cook at the Beard House.
The James Beard Foundation has asked Detroit Athletic Club executive chef Kevin Brennan, Mabel Gray chef owner James Rigato, and Katoi executive Brad Greenhill all to participate in separate dinners - the first of which is next week, the Freep reports
.
The Oct. 14 event, "High Society," will introduce foundation members and New Yorkers alike to Brennan's cooking.
Then on Nov. 4, Rigato (whose Hazel Park eatery was named a 2016 finalist in the James Beard award for Best New Restaurant), will hit the Big Apple along with Ryan Burk of Angry Orchard for an "Autumn Cider Celebration," featuring the chef's Michigan-centric style paired with the quintessential fall beverage.
The Freep quotes a news release, quoting Izabela Wojcik, director of house programming for foundation: "The significance of the invitation shows that you have reached a certain point in your career, a certain level of achievement and that you lead a team who focus on quality ingredients, sophisticated techniques and apply only the highest standards."
(If you're in NYC Nov. 4, tickets can be had for $135 for JBF members, $175 for the public, by clicking here
).
Also in talks with the Beard House to cook some time next is Brad Greenhill, the daily reports.
The awards handed out by the non-profit James Beard Foundation are considered the Oscars of the country's culinary scene.