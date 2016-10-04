Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Table and Bar

There's another Luke's Diner in town: Ferndale coffee house will also rebrand for a day

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge gilmore_2.jpg
Last week we brought Detroit-based Gilmore Girls fans some glorious news. Midtown bakery Avalon International Breads will transform into Luke's Diner for a day on Oct. 5. They'll pour free (FREE!) cups of coffee from 7 a.m. to noon, and have teased that they have other Gilmore-inspired tricks up their sleeve. 

Well, it turns out they won't be the only Luke's Diner in town. Chazzano Cafe, an esteemed coffee shop located on Nine Mile in Ferndale, will also make the switch.
giphy_15_.gif

According to a Facebook event, they'll be pouring 250 free cups of coffee from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
giphy_13_.gif
The transformation is all part of a promo stunt Netflix is putting on in hope of garnering even more attention for the release of the Gilmore Girls reboot that's slated to be released this holiday season.

We're just stoked we have another excuse to use Gilmore Girls gifs.
giphy_14_.gif

Chazzano Cafe is located at 1737 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clown spotted in Clinton Township Read More

  2. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  3. Como's Restaurant inspection reports show history of bugs, uncleanliness, expired food Read More

  4. Detroit Cobras play record release party at Third Man Detroit next week Read More

  5. Former President Bill Clinton makes surprise Pontiac appearance Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation