There's another Luke's Diner in town: Ferndale coffee house will also rebrand for a day

Last week we brought Detroit-based Gilmore Girls
fans some glorious news. Midtown bakery Avalon International Breads will transform
into Luke's Diner for a day on Oct. 5. They'll pour free (FREE!) cups of coffee from 7 a.m. to noon, and have teased that they have other Gilmore-inspired tricks up their sleeve.
Well, it turns out they won't be the only Luke's Diner in town. Chazzano Cafe
, an esteemed coffee shop located on Nine Mile in Ferndale, will also make the switch.
According to a Facebook event
, they'll be pouring 250 free cups of coffee from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The transformation is all part of a promo stunt Netflix is putting on in hope of garnering even more attention for the release of the Gilmore Girls reboot that's slated to be released this holiday season.
We're just stoked we have another excuse to use Gilmore Girls gifs.
Chazzano Cafe is located at 1737 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale.