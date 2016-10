"Regenerate Detroit" benefit dinner, plus all pumpkin everything feast

click image Chartreuse/Facebook

A swanky multi-course dinner, prepared by award-winning chefs, plus a way to help a Detroit student attend culinary school.All sound like good ways to spend $200."Regenerate Detroit," launched by Detroit Lions DeAndre Levy and chef James Rigato (Mabel Gray, The Root), is a dinner series that promises all of that.On Oct. 24, the benefit will take place at Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails, where Rigato will team up with the restaurant's chef Doug Hewitt to prepare an eight-course meal.While the price tag per ticket may seem steep, it includes tax, tip, and wine pairings, plus all the money raised goes toward a scholarship for culinary school for a student participating in the Detroit Food Academy.The non-profit Detroit Food Academy helps to prepare youths for possible careers in cooking through after-school programs, leadership training, and food-based projects.The first "Regenerate Detroit" dinner took place in July at Rigato's Hazel Park restaurant and raised more than $16,000, money used to send food academy alumni Brandon Johnson, 19, to Schoolcraft College.Tickets must be purchased online at RegenerateDetroit.BrownPaperTickets.com Chartreuse is at 15 E. Kirby.Thought pumpkin was confined to pies and Starbucks lattes? It doesn't have to be.Chef Nick Rodgers at The Root Restaurant & Bar in White Lake (co-owned by Rigato) is setting out to show the many ways that the autumn gourd can be infused into a meal with the fine dining establishment's annual Pumpkin Feast.On Oct. 27 he's whipping up a five-course dinner using Michigan-grown pumpkinsThe flavors of fall take over The Root Restaurant & Bar, 340 Town Center Blvd in White LakeOn the menu oysters with pumpkin butter, pumpkin lasagna, kabocha pumpkin bisque with apples, pumpkin sorbet with cognac, and more.Cost is $65 (not including tax or tip). For another $20, you get a local beer pairing. Reservations are recommended by calling 248-698-2400. The Root is at 340 Town Center Blvd. in White Lake.