City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

City Slang

Kanye West reschedules Palace show due to 'family concerns'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge Kanye — being Kanye. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Kanye — being Kanye.

In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint by men who were dressed as police officers in a private apartment in Paris early Monday morning. 

Kanye West was playing a show in New York City when we abruptly stopped mid-song because he found out about Kim. 

Since this has all gone down, West has cancelled his upcoming shows for this week, and one of which happens to be at the Palace of Auburn Hills on October 6. 

Live Nation let us know that the show has been rescheduled for December 22 — which will make for a great little pre-Christmas show for those who bought tickets. 

Fans who bought tickets to the show can use the ones that they have now. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clown spotted in Clinton Township Read More

  2. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  3. Como's Restaurant inspection reports show history of bugs, uncleanliness, expired food Read More

  4. Former President Bill Clinton makes surprise Pontiac appearance Read More

  5. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals rejects pensioners' challenge of EM law 2-1 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation