click to enlarge Photo by Christian Bertrand // Shutterstock

Get out your glow sticks, it’s time to rave. South African rap group Die Antwoord is sure to pull in a big crowd to the Fillmore as they bring their “Zef” movement to the US next Saturday, Oct. 15 They’ve worked with Marilyn Manson and Diplo, and since their creation in 2008, they’ve been gaining steam worldwide.