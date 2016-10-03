News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 3, 2016

News Hits

Protesters push back after Donald Trump fundraiser at Dan Gilbert-owned building

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY COLIN MALONEY
  • Photo by Colin Maloney


Apart from the caravan of food trucks stationed in Cadillac Square, downtown workers had another lunch break option this afternoon: a staged protest beginning in Campus Martius Park ended on the doorstep of Quicken Loans’ headquarters.

Organized by local activists Elena Herrada and Bill Wylie-Kellermann, a group of 15-20 protesters equipped with signs (“no corporate fascism”) and chants (“Dan supports the Klan”) made the short march across Woodward in protest of a fundraiser benefitting Donald Trump held at a Dan Gilbert-owned building in Detroit on Friday.


Though the Quicken Loans CEO’s level of involvement in the fundraiser is unknown, protester Sam Riddle pointed out: “You don’t have to sit down and eat, but when you give them the room to hold that fundraiser, when you set the table, you’re engaging and enabling a racist like Donald Trump.”

Riddle, the political director of the Michigan National Action Network, went on to say that Gilbert and Trump are “of the same ilk”—white, wealthy elites contributing to the continued entrenchment of “two Detroits,” wherein poor minorities are excluded from the Motor City’s much-touted renaissance.

click to enlarge Protesters in downtown Detroit. - PHOTO BY COLIN MALONEY
  • Photo by Colin Maloney
  • Protesters in downtown Detroit.


Herrada, the co-organizer of the rally, decried the perceived power asymmetry presently shaping Detroit’s future, saying: “This is our city. This city does not belong to Dan Gilbert...We are going to confront this until we get our city back. We are not going to give our city over to millionaires, billionaires.”


Flanked by a small but growing nucleus of onlookers, Wylie-Kellermann called for Gilbert to descend from his office at One Campus Martius to meet with the protesters, a request that was politely denied by building security and Detroit police. The demonstration continued on the sidewalk outside for approximately an hour, with protesters outnumbering press by a ratio of 3-to-1.

Around 12:45PM, as the lunch rush slowed, employees returned while protesters dispersed, a pair of groups heading in two decidedly different directions.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clown spotted in Clinton Township Read More

  2. Como's Restaurant inspection reports show history of bugs, uncleanliness, expired food Read More

  3. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  4. An expensive education: Pittsfield Twp. must allow Islamic school, pay $1.7 million Read More

  5. Gilmore Girls fans should prepare to lose their sh*t: Luke's Diner is coming to Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation