Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 3, 2016

Table and Bar

Korean chicken wings, customized sushi bowls now available in Rochester Hills

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 3:32 PM

click image SUSHI COUP/FACEBOOK
  • Sushi Coup/Facebook
The customized poke bowl trend continues its infiltration into metro Detroit, with the recent addition of Sushi Coup in Rochester Hills.

The spot, at 147 W. Auburn Road, dubs itself as a "build your own" sushi bowl, wherein customers can pick and choose their favorite bite sized morsels of fish, rice, and veggies. They can also select a variety of signature bowl combos, including a spicy salmon, California, tempura, and tuna poke - most of which also are accompanied with an avocado mash (ahem, you mean like guacamole?).

What sets Sushi Coup a part from places like Yuzu Sushi Co. in Royal Oak, is its offering of Korean-style chicken wings.

See also: Yuzu Sushi Co. introduces Detroit to the trendy sushi burrito

Similar to the sushi bowl fad, we've been noticing that these extra crispy, twice-fried wings are enjoying a moment in the spotlight as of late, with an increasing number of restaurants across the country offering some variation of them.

At Sushi Coup, they're hand-battered, dusted in a trio of dry rubs, and come with a soy garlic or "Asian Fling" sauce (not sure what that means).

In metro Detroit, we're aware of Gangnam Chicken in Royal Oak and Seoul Street that specialize Korean-style wings.

We'll be adding this spot to our to-try list and letting you know our first thoughts. In the meantime, do any of you know of other restaurants around here that serve a tasty Korean chicken wing?

Email all your wings tips to eat@metrotimes.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clown spotted in Clinton Township Read More

  2. Como's Restaurant inspection reports show history of bugs, uncleanliness, expired food Read More

  3. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  4. An expensive education: Pittsfield Twp. must allow Islamic school, pay $1.7 million Read More

  5. Gilmore Girls fans should prepare to lose their sh*t: Luke's Diner is coming to Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation