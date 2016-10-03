News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 3, 2016

News Hits

Como's Restaurant inspection reports show history of bugs, uncleanliness, expired food

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OC115
  • Photo via OC115

A Ferndale institution known for its pizza has also been known to Oakland County restaurant inspectors for years for issues as unappetizing as insects and sewage.

Como's Restaurant had a years-long pattern of health code violations leading up to the restaurant's Sept. 21 closure, according to records obtained by Oakland County 115 using the Freedom of Information Act. 

Protocols for handwashing, dishwashing, cleanliness, cleaning chemicals stored near food, food storage and temperature issues, expired food, and insects were among those cited in health inspections at the iconic Ferndale restaurant, which opened in 1961.  

In September 2014, an inspector "observed sleeves of cups stored dirty under an unshielded sewer line. The plastic wrapping shows evidence of sewage leaking on them," according to the records obtained by OC115. The issue was finally corrected by the time county health inspectors visited a third time. 

That same year, an inspection found "heavy cream at the patio bar with mold growing inside of it," and in 2016, an inspector found house-made ranch dressing being served that had expired six days prior. 

After the Oakland County Food Service Appeal Board voted to pull the restaurant's license, the restaurant's Facebook page posted that it was closed for remodeling. The restaurant must resolve all outstanding issues before reopening, according to OC115, begin using cleaning logs, and provide ongoing training for employees. 

Two calls made to Como's for comment by the online newspaper weren't returned, and two Facebook messages to the restaurant's page were read but not responded to. 

This story is published in partnership with Oakland County 115. Read the full report here

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Dustin Blitchok

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clown spotted in Clinton Township Read More

  2. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  3. Charter management company forced to pay out thousands to fired teachers Read More

  4. RIP man bun — you can now decorate your beard with jewelry Read More

  5. Gilmore Girls fans should prepare to lose their sh*t: Luke's Diner is coming to Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation