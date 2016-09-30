City Slang

Friday, September 30, 2016

Pre-order His Name Is Alive's newest and possibly best ever record right now

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVIN BRAINARD.
  • photo by Davin Brainard.

We are absolutely over-the-moon stoked about the new record Patterns of Light by His Name Is Alive. The other month, we debuted the album's track "Calling All Believers" right here. I called that track "a super glimpse into its expansion of the HNIA palette further into both ear-destroying heavy prog heaviness and fluffy, delicate, almost Broadcast/Free Design-level genius vocal delivery and arrangement," and I stand by my prior assessment. 


This is easily one of the best records of the year, and the pre-orders for it just went live today. It's available for $10 as a CD, $15 as an LP, and a few more bucks as a ridiculously rad and super limited edition box set (LP + CD + Bonus CD + 2x Patches + Poster + Book + Download) which will make you the envy of all of your friends on Instagram.

click to enlarge patch.jpg

The patches alone are sick.

click to enlarge patterns_frontcover_hi_res.jpg


