Friday, September 30, 2016

Dine Drink Detroit adds additional week, new eateries to annual dining event

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge Chinese duck noodles at Katoi - PHOTO BY SCOTT SPELLMAN
  • Photo by Scott Spellman
  • Chinese duck noodles at Katoi
Been meaning to check out that hip, new restaurant but haven't found the right moment in your schedule?

Fall in Detroit is prime time for catching up, thanks to a number tasting events at dozens of bars and restaurants throughout the region.

See also: Here's your roundup for fun fall food and drink events

Among them is Dine Drink Detroit, in its fourth year, which is kicking off on Monday. This year more than 35 food and drink spots are participating, including several newcomers like Katoi, Parks & Rec, Rusted Crow Detroit, Downtown Louie's Lounge, and more.

This year, an additional week has been added to give diners a chance to check out as many spots as possible. Guests of participating restaurants can dine for as low as $15 from menus specially prepared for the festivities. Click here for more info on where to go.

To get things started, Dine Drink Detroit will host a launch party 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, at West Riverfront Park on the Detroit Riverfront (1801 W. Jefferson). On hand, a bunch of food trucks, like Drunken Rooster, Big Boy, etc., cocktails, plus a lineup of live DJs (DJ Godfather, DJ Chrome, DJ Freddy, others). Tickets for the launch party start at $15 for general admission or $50 for VIP access.

As in years past, proceeds from the kickoff bash will go to the Detroit River Front Conservancy.

