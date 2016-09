Detroit Restaurant Openings & Closings: September 2016

click to enlarge Photo by Serena Maria Daniels

The "High Steaks" is served in a mini Weber grill replica and a side of "Willie Nelson Tater Salad."

We know it's sometimes hard to process all of the new restaurants that have opened in metro Detroit. "It seems like something new is opening every week," is a common refrain we hear on the beat.So we decided, let's make it easy and give you a to-do-friendly list of new spots that have opened during the month of September, as well as give you a on-stop heads up on the places that have shuttered.This month, Rock City Eatery completed its big move from Hamtramck to Midtown, Café 78 launched SuperHappySushi to its full-time food lineup, and the Farmer's Hand food market kicked off its grand opening Sept. 30.On the closure front, we said goodbye to a couple of places in Ferndale, including the short-lived Daily Dinette and longtime bar and pizzeria Como's, which has been temporarily shuttered by the Oakland County Health Division, both in Ferndale. Also closing was Mexican eatery El Zocalo, after a 30-plus-year run.Tell us, have we missed anything? Let us know in the comments section.Got a scoop? We welcome all tips and feedback. Email us at eat@metrotimes.com