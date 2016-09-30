News Hits

Friday, September 30, 2016

News Hits

After earlier, disastrous Michigan visits, Donald Trump speaks in Novi tonight

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 1:29 PM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock


Today, Donald Trump is visiting Michigan (yet again) in an attempt to connect with the legendary blue collar state. After a rather disastrous visit earlier this month to Flint, Trump has decided to give it another try, this time in right-leaning Novi.


Based on what Trump has been saying at previous rallies this week, we can likely highlight the "finer" points of his planned speech for this evening’s rally at the Suburban Showplace.


Despite a less-than-stellar performance at Monday’s debate with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump has been asserting over social media and in speeches this week that he believes he was the winner of the debate.


According to a recent poll by RealClearPolitics, Clinton is up 43 percent over Trump's 38 percent in Michigan. It appears Clinton's blue-collar Democrat leanings are appealing to the unionized state more so than Trump’s uber-capitalist stance.


While the election's outcome is certainly up in the air, it is certain that Trump will be seeing a lot of backlash again at this coming rally.


Protesters have been coming in droves for previous Trump visits in Michigan, with some even attempting to build a wall around the Renaissance Center in Detroit. The most vocal of protesters were kicked out of his speech at the Detroit Economic Club in August. This rally will likely see a similar showing of angry Michiganders.


For those interested in seeing the madness unfold, check back for coverage from Novi this evening. Trump's speech begins at 5 p.m. at the Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Ave. 

