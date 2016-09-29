News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 29, 2016

News Hits

These photos sum up how awful everyone's commute was this morning

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 4:04 PM

Oh, Mother Nature. You wicked, wicked, lady. 

In case you are a hermit or so #blessed that you get to work from home, you may have not realized that a ton of metro Detroiters were stuck in a hideous amount of traffic today because of the rain, which caused some major flooding on roads and highways.

Things got especially bad in the around downtown Detroit. Many cars were submerged and drivers were stuck in traffic for hours on end. I received many text messages from friends saying that it took up to two hours to get to work downtown when it normally takes 20 minutes, maybe a half hour.

As serious (and annoying!) as this situation is, many people took to social media to air their grievances, but also make light of the situation.

Here are a few screenshots from some Snapchat friends that documented their doomed commute.  

img_1092.png

img_1095.png

img_1093.png

img_1091.png

From what it looks like outside of our windows here at the MT offices, the rain is showing no signs of slowing down so please drive safely on you commute home, faithful readers! 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gilmore Girls fans should prepare to lose their sh*t: Luke's Diner is coming to Detroit Read More

  2. Mutate, don’t stagnate: Mark Mothersbaugh in conversation Read More

  3. Detroit News endorses Libertarian for president Read More

  4. Bill Schuette issues major ruling on Detroit schools, doesn't mention the thousands he's accepted from pro-charter DeVos family ​ Read More

  5. Review: Kanye West's Saint Pablo Tour - God dream or really expensive Yeezy commercial? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation