Thursday, September 29, 2016

Red Wings will honor Gordie Howe in sweetest way ever

With the upcoming season of Red Wings hockey underway, hockey fans are not only mourning the final season at Joe Louis Arena, but the death of "Mr. Hockey" himself Gordie Howe who died on July 10 at the age of 88 is still sad for a lot of fans. 

However, the Red Wings will be honoring Howe in the really nice way by adorning a patch on the upper left-side of each player's jersey. The commemorative patch features a simple number 9 — the number that Howe wore from 1946-71. 

The players will wear the patch throughout the entire regular season at every single game. Doesn't matter if it's home or away, Mr. Hockey will be honored. 

"Wearing the '9' jersey patch will be one of many ways our team will celebrate and look back on the life and career of Gordie during the upcoming season," Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment, said Tuesday in a statement.

In addition to the patch, Howe's number is also painted beneath the ice near each net.

 


