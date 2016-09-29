City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 29, 2016

City Slang

Cult alt-folk artist Paleface at PJ's tomorrow night

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge PALEFAE AND MO. COURTESY IMAGES.
  • Palefae and Mo. Courtesy images.

Looking for something to do tomorrow night? Rained out of that event over at Robert Sestok's sculpture park? Look no further than PJ's Lager House tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 30, where Paleface and Mo will hold down a serious good time. 


You may know of this cult musician from his work with the Avett Brothers, but he’s been a mainstay of alt-folk and borderline Americana since he first burst upon New York City’s infamous “anti-folk” scene in the mid 1980s.


Paleface’s songs have always been these wry, charismatic anthems, and ever since Mo Samalot has joined him on drums and vocals, the music has entered a charged and high energy rock ‘n’ roll territory that suits his gravel croons perfectly. A habitué of Daniel Johnston who was managed by none other than Danny Fields for much of the ’90s, come see why this guy is such a huge influence on Beck, the Avetts, and others.

Doors at 8 p.m.; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; $7.
Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gilmore Girls fans should prepare to lose their sh*t: Luke's Diner is coming to Detroit Read More

  2. Mutate, don’t stagnate: Mark Mothersbaugh in conversation Read More

  3. Bill Schuette issues major ruling on Detroit schools, doesn't mention the thousands he's accepted from pro-charter DeVos family ​ Read More

  4. Grab your sleeping bag because you might be able to see the Northern lights tonight Read More

  5. 6 concerts to see this week for $20 or less Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation