Cult alt-folk artist Paleface at PJ's tomorrow night

You may know of this cult musician from his work with the Avett Brothers, but he’s been a mainstay of alt-folk and borderline Americana since he first burst upon New York City’s infamous “anti-folk” scene in the mid 1980s.
Paleface’s songs have always been these wry, charismatic anthems, and ever since Mo Samalot has joined him on drums and vocals, the music has entered a charged and high energy rock ‘n’ roll territory that suits his gravel croons perfectly. A habitué of Daniel Johnston who was managed by none other than Danny Fields for much of the ’90s, come see why this guy is such a huge influence on Beck, the Avetts, and others.
Doors at 8 p.m.; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; $7.