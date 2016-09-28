The Scene

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

The Scene

Your chance to be on the Family Feud is now

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 11:15 AM

Have you ever watched the classic game show Family Feud and thought, "Hey...me and my dysfunctional family would be way better at this than that dumbass family" then now is your chance!

200_3_.gif

That's right folks, your Grandma's favorite TV show will be holding auditions in Detroit for families that want to compete against other families in a series of odd (and sometimes overtly sexual) questions with America's favorite mustache man, Steve Harvey. 

All you have to do is email the show a photo or video of you and your family. Make sure you show how crazy you are because TV producers love that kind of shit. 

All you need is 5 family members that are related by blood, marriage, or legal adoption. If someone in your family is running for political office then you'll need to find another member. 

Oh, and if someone has been on two or more game shows in the past year is not eligible either, because apparently that's a thing. 

Say "hi" to Steve Harvey from us if you make it on!! 

Apply for the show here! 

