Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit at the Michigan Theater this weekend

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit

There’s a reason we write about the Mosaic Youth Theatre again and again and again . It’s not just because they’re stars in their own right, having opened for such legendary artists as Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Pete Seeger, and Al Green It’s largely because the youth troupe’s own productions mine Detroit’s musical history and consistently strike gold with revues that review our cultural back catalogue.This weekend, the group is kicking off the Michigan Theater’s Not Just for Kids series, featuring a fun assortment of family-friendly professional theater performances. It’s a great way to introduce young people to live music and performance, especially given the thrilling showstoppers featuring powerful vocals and intricate harmonies.