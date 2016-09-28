The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

The Scene

10 mom-friendly places in metro Detroit where you can breastfeed your kid in peace

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 8:29 AM

click to enlarge shutterstock_449544568.jpg
I have a running list of things I never thought about before I had a kid. And one of those things is where in the actual you-know-what can I breastfeed my kid without exposing myself to the entire universe.

Listen, ladies, I know it's our right and there ain't nothing in the world wrong with feeding your baby in public because that's what breasts are for. But, some of us just don't feel 100 percent comfortable doing it, say, in the bleachers at a Tigers game. And don't even talk to me about nursing covers because there is no way on God's green earth that my kid is going to let some piece of fabric lightly rest of his face while having his afternoon snack.

So, as a gift to all those moms out there, we compiled a list of super fun mom- and kid-friendly places in metro Detroit that make an effort to provide a private, comfortable place to breastfeed your babe, and maybe also a power outlet so you can charge your phone while you're at it. 

Comerica Park
Just last year Comerica Park was failing to provide a clean environment for breastfeeding mothers to feed their children (or pump if they're away from their kids), but have made huge efforts to remedy the situation after a local mother called them out on Facebook. Now the stadium offers a nursing lounge replete with a bright orange couch and a flat screen TV. 

Detroit Zoo
Travel way down past the polar bear exhibit and you'll find an air-conditioned lactation room with a TV, changing table, and a sink, but if little Ruby is in need of a nosh before that, you can stop and nurse her on one of the zoo's many secluded benches.

Full text

1 2

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ford has the best response to Trump's lie last night Read More

  2. Ford, Donald Trump, and why I miss Bill Bonds more and more Read More

  3. This 14-year-old needs help sharing with his friends Read More

  4. Boboville Brunch coming to Kelly's Bar in Hamtramck Read More

  5. Local country artist Paulina Jayne gives us all the feels with new track 'Love's Gonna Always Win' Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation