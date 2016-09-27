City Slang

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

City Slang

Really Doe: Danny Brown drops Atrocity Exhibition early

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DANNY BROWN FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Danny Brown Facebook
The wait is over, Danny Brown just dropped his Atrocity Exhibition album days ahead of its official September 30 drop date. 

Listen to it. 


Apple Music: smarturl.it/atrocity-apple

Other shit: https://bleep.com/release/75519-danny-brown-atrocity-exhibition

Thanks, Danny, you sly motherfucker. 







