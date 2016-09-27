Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Really Doe: Danny Brown drops Atrocity Exhibition early
By Alexandra Fluegel
on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 3:36 PM
Photo via Danny Brown Facebook
The wait is over, Danny Brown just dropped his Atrocity Exhibition
album days ahead of its official September 30 drop date.
Listen to it.
Apple Music: smarturl.it/atrocity-apple
Other shit: https://bleep.com/release/75519-danny-brown-atrocity-exhibition
Thanks, Danny, you sly motherfucker.
Tags: Danny Brown, Atrocity Exhibition, new music, Detroit, Bruiser Brigade, Image