Check out this sick mural of Danny Brown

We're not really sure how we can express our love of Danny Brown anymore, considering we wrote about him here, and here, oh — and also here. We have a massive crush and we don't give a fuck who knows.
So in case you haven't been keeping up with the Danny Brown news, the Detroit rapper's fourth LP entitled Atrocity Exhibition comes out this Friday(!!!) and we cannot control our excitement.
What truly sent us over the edge was this photo that XXL Magazine tweeted yesterday. It's an amazing mural featuring Danny Brown's face looking like some strange version of Two-Face from the Batman comics.