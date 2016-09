Angel Olsen gives chill-ass vibes in the chaotic-ass world

#angelolsen A video posted by Mike Dutkewych (@mikedutkewych) on Sep 26, 2016 at 9:53pm PDT

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

While everyone was busy watching television last night, a couple hundred people were like "what debate?" and went to see Angel Olsen perform at The Loving Touch.The performance sold out a week before the show, likely due to the increasing buzz surrounding her latest release, which came out earlier this month. Many an indie music fan took to the event's Facebook page to beg for tickets ( and offer bribes that ranged from extra money to body parts ) and lament their procrastination. Sorry guys, sucks to suck.All in all, the show was calm, cool, and sexy, there was a lot of swaying and surprisingly nary a cell phone. Ok, a few people had phones out, like this guy who got a great vid for the 'gram.And a couple chicks who took like ten of the same selfie because fuck it what is life?But in the age where most concerts look like this , even the show's opener singer/songwriter Rodrigo Amarante (you know, the guy that sings the theme song toseemed to take note that the audience waspaying attention, saying to the crowd midway through his set, "thank you very much for facing this way."Angel Olsen and her five-piece band (WHO KILLED IT) performed for about an hour, which will now be summarized through a series of GIFs.