Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 26, 2016

Table and Bar

This 14-year-old needs help sharing with his friends

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 5:11 PM

click to enlarge img_9298.jpg
Robby Eimers likes to share with his friends, but he needs your help.

You see, "sharing" is what he calls his efforts to help feed the homeless, and "friends" are what he calls all those people who need to be fed.

Once a week Robby sets up at a different location in Detroit and passes out meals and other items to over 200 people in need. He's only 14, but he's been doing this for the past five years. That's when he started the Eimers Foundation. 

“I feed the hungry and poor in the city of Detroit,” Robby said in a release. “I am trying to raise enough money for a food truck because not all of my friends can get to where I share every week. We serve on average 200 meals a week and pass out thousands of other items our Friends need."

Since Robby is only 14, it's not likely he'll own his own food truck any time soon, but for now he's getting some help learning the ropes from a certain local fine dining chain. 

This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon Robby will borrow Andiamo's food truck and set up on 3430 Third St., Detroit. The partnership dates back to last year, when the restaurant group first lent Robby their mobile eatery. 

“With a food truck I would be able to carry more food and get to more friends," Robby said in a release. "Mr. Vicari heard about the food truck too and contacted me and told me he and the chefs would like to teach me how a food truck works and how to cook the food and load the truck so I can know how when I get mine. It has been an amazing thing for me.”

For those who'd like to donate food, personal hygiene items, warm coats, boots, or other items can do so by clicking here

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ferndale's Daily Dinette shutters this week Read More

  2. Trump released a 'Crooked Hillary' Snapchat geofilter and our day is officially ruined Read More

  3. Como's in Ferndale shut down by health department Read More

  4. Eminem and Skylar Grey release new Bonnie and Clyde-inspired tune Read More

  5. SuperHappySushi launches inside MOCAD... And more restaurant openings Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation