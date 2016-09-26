Monday, September 26, 2016
Theater seeks puppeteers for paid positions
By Michael Jackman
on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 10:17 AM
Courtesy PuppetART Theatre
Scene from 'Firebird'
Here's something you don't see very often: A puppet theater is seeking applicants for paid work this October. It's PuppetART Theatre, and they're trying to fill acting and puppeteering positions for their upcoming performances of Firebird
It's an opportunity for students or recent graduates of the arts of acting or puppetry who'd like to pick up some side work while learning an ancient and locally significant art, or learning additional skills and gaining more performing arts experience.
The official listing says experience is a plus, ability to attend a full schedule of showtimes and availability mornings is a must. All performances are 50-60 minutes long, with approximately 5-9 performances per month.
How do you apply? Email pr@puppetart.org to schedule an interview or audition.
