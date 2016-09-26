Theater seeks puppeteers for paid positions

Courtesy PuppetART Theatre

Scene from 'Firebird'

Here's something you don't see very often: A puppet theater is seeking applicants for paid work this October. It's PuppetART Theatre, and they're trying to fill acting and puppeteering positions for their upcoming performances ofIt's an opportunity for students or recent graduates of the arts of acting or puppetry who'd like to pick up some side work while learning an ancient and locally significant art, or learning additional skills and gaining more performing arts experience.The official listing says experience is a plus, ability to attend a full schedule of showtimes and availability mornings is a must. All performances are 50-60 minutes long, with approximately 5-9 performances per month.