Monday, September 26, 2016

SuperHappySushi launches inside MOCAD... And more restaurant openings

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 3:54 PM

Adding to Detroit's late-bloomer sushi scene, Café 78 inside the MOCAD (4454 Woodward) has launched SuperHappySushi.

The eatery, headed by former Townhouse Detroit sushi chef Rob Lee (under the ownership of the Detroit Optimist Society), started off as a pop-up over the summer and beginning Wednesday (Sept. 28) will go full-time.

As part of the switcheroo, the café will cease its casual coffee service and focus primarily on sushi for both dining in and carryout. In 2017, the menu is supposed to move to its own brick and mortar.

Elsewhere in Royal Oak, AFB Hospitality launched The Morrie restaurant earlier this month (at 511 S. Main). The group behind the high-end Bistro 82 created the "roadhouse"-inspired establishment to appeal as a more casual, affordable spot.

Among menu items, expect to find Kung Pao cauliflower, Vietnamese-style banh mi sandwiches, a variety of loaded potatoes, and ribs slathered in sweet and sour balsamic glaze.

The 8,000-square-foot space previously housed the Franklin Fine Wine shop. The restaurant accommodates 240 diners and will be used as a venue for live music.

Also in the RO, Dixie Moon Saloon has quietly taken over the space once occupied by Katana Nu-Asian Steak House (111 S. Main).

The Detroit News calls the place a "polished new country music bar," featuring burgers, salads, ribs, fried green tomatoes, and armadillo eggs.

In the works, we have Albena Restaurant, described by Eater Detroit as a tiny chef's counter from twice nominated James Beard Rising Star Garrett Lipar.

You know Lipar from the much-lauded but shuttered Torino in Ferndale. Following the abrupt closure of the spot last year, he held a brief stint at Marais in Grosse Pointe, before venturing off on his own.

A location has not been confirmed, but fans can expect a concept similar in style to the Ferndale spot - small in size, but intimate, allowing for close proximity to the magic coming out of the kitchen.

