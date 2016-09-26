Table and Bar

Monday, September 26, 2016

Table and Bar

Ferndale's Daily Dinette shutters this week

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • Photo by Serena Maria Daniels
We can't say we're all that surprised by this news: the short-lived 24/7 Daily Dinette in Ferndale has closed.

The Detroit News reports that the space, which is situated in the back of Pop's for Italian at 280 W. Nine Mile, will be repurposed to expand the Italian eatery. Birmingham-based Ron & Roman has been brought on to convert the former kitschy diner area.

The spot - which specialized in burgers, coneys, cider doughnuts, and breakfast sandwiches - opened in February this year and was supposed to be the night-owl's answer to after-hours casual dining. When it unveiled, there was no other 24-hour concept in Ferndale.

Signs of trouble came over the summer when the all-day/all-night hours were reduced and the ownership, Kramer Restaurant Group (which also operates One Eyed Betty's), announced that part of the space would be redesigned to accommodate expanded service at Pop's.

In its place, room for private dining, large dinner parties, and wine classes and events.

We've reached out to the folks at Kramer Restaurant Group for further comment and will update if and when we hear back.

