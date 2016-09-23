Forgotten Harvest launches line of food from Michigan entrepreneurs

click image Forgotten Harvest/Facebook

Michiganders already love buying local.Now through a partnership with hunger relief organization Forgotten Harvest, a new line of Michigan-made food products will also serve a good cause.The non-profit this week announced the new line, Forgotten Harvest Brand Premium Food, featuring the likes of Scotty O'Hotty Hot Sauce, Michaelene's Granola, Detroit Bold Coffee, and other Mitten State brands.Proceeds of the "co-branded" campaign will go to Forgotten Harvest, the Oak Park-based organization that collects surplus foods and donates to emergency providers for the needy.Watch out for a black label that marks the specialty products in participating stores like Kroger, Busch's Fresh Food Markets, Holiday Market, Hollywood Market, Westborn, Papa Joe's, Lipari Foods, Plum Market, and Market Square.