click to enlarge John Coltrane in 1963. Photo from Wikipedia.

John Coltrane was born 90 years ago, on Sept. 23, 1926. How will you honor the genius on this day? We are starting right now in absolute celebration of the composer/improviser's incendiary work with a constant stream of YouTube footage, a mixture of live and documentary videos.died in 1967, aged just 40 years old.