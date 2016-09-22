Is Kid Rock going to be Secretary of State if Trump wins?

Bless you, Zach Galifianakis for another episode of Funny or Die's "Between Two Ferns." Truly, you have turned this bleak news day into a pure giggle-fest.
The newest installment of "Between Two Ferns"
features none other than Hillary Clinton as she answers the tough questions from Zach Galifinakis like, "What will you wear at the first debate?" and "How does President Obama like his coffee?" You know, total run of the mill stuff.
The best part of this entire video (and trust us, there are so many) is when Galifinakis asks Clinton, "When he [Trump] gets elected and Kid Rock becomes Secretary of State, are you going to move to Canada?"
Is it just us, or does Kid Rock
seem like a completely legitimate choice for Secretary of State if Trump actually wins? Here are some things that we'd like to see from Secretary Kid Rock:
The acronym of "FBI" changed from "Federal Bureau of Investigation" to "Female Body Inspector."
You've seen the novelty shirt at a NASCAR race or a bar in Romeo or Armada.
Mandatory keg stands when Kid Rock meets with a diplomat from another country.
'Cause America.
Instead of signing legal documents, Kid Rock will just sign boobs.
Why waste paper??
The confederate flag will replace our stars and stripes.
Because nothing says "I was born in Michigan" like a flag representing racist assholes from the South.
And finally:
Emails from his private server will only be sent at 2 a.m. and he must be intoxicated.
We're still waiting for that Letter to the Editor, Bob!