The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 22, 2016

The Scene

Is Kid Rock going to be Secretary of State if Trump wins?

Posted By on Thu, Sep 22, 2016 at 4:08 PM


Bless you, Zach Galifianakis for another episode of Funny or Die's "Between Two Ferns." Truly, you have turned this bleak news day into a pure giggle-fest.

The newest installment of "Between Two Ferns" features none other than Hillary Clinton as she answers the tough questions from Zach Galifinakis like, "What will you wear at the first debate?" and "How does President Obama like his coffee?" You know, total run of the mill stuff. 

The best part of this entire video (and trust us, there are so many) is when Galifinakis asks Clinton, "When he [Trump] gets elected and Kid Rock becomes Secretary of State, are you going to move to Canada?"

Is it just us, or does Kid Rock seem like a completely legitimate choice for Secretary of State if Trump actually wins? Here are some things that we'd like to see from Secretary Kid Rock:

The acronym of "FBI" changed from "Federal Bureau of Investigation" to "Female Body Inspector." 
You've seen the novelty shirt at a NASCAR race or a bar in Romeo or Armada.

Mandatory keg stands when Kid Rock meets with a diplomat from another country.
'Cause America.

Instead of signing legal documents, Kid Rock will just sign boobs.
Why waste paper??

The confederate flag will replace our stars and stripes.
Because nothing says "I was born in Michigan" like a flag representing racist assholes from the South. 

And finally:

Emails from his private server will only be sent at 2 a.m. and he must be intoxicated. 
We're still waiting for that Letter to the Editor, Bob! 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ferndale's Daily Dinette shutters this week Read More

  2. Trump released a 'Crooked Hillary' Snapchat geofilter and our day is officially ruined Read More

  3. Como's in Ferndale shut down by health department Read More

  4. Eminem and Skylar Grey release new Bonnie and Clyde-inspired tune Read More

  5. SuperHappySushi launches inside MOCAD... And more restaurant openings Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation