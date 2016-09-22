City Slang

Thursday, September 22, 2016

City Slang

Eminem and Skylar Grey release new Bonnie and Clyde-inspired tune

Posted By on Thu, Sep 22, 2016 at 5:07 PM

This joint is where it's at, my friends.

Eminem and frequent collaborator Skylar Grey just released a new single called "Kill For You." The track will appear on Grey's forthcoming studio album entitled Natural Causes, which will be released tomorrow. 

According to a Rolling Stone article, the song is inspired by the thieving lovers known as Bonnie and Clyde. 

To here the whole track click here

