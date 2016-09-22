Thursday, September 22, 2016
Eminem and Skylar Grey release new Bonnie and Clyde-inspired tune
By Alysa Offman
This joint is where it's at, my friends.
Eminem and frequent collaborator Skylar Grey just released a new single called "Kill For You." The track will appear on Grey's forthcoming studio album entitled Natural Causes,
which will be released tomorrow.
According to a Rolling Stone
article, the song is inspired by the thieving lovers known as Bonnie and Clyde.
To here the whole track click here
.
