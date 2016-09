Bookies Bar & Grille severs ties with partner over hurtful Oklahoma shooting victim comments

click image Bookies/Facebook

If you've been paying attention to the backlash this week that ensued after the co-owner of Bookies Bar & Grille made inflammatory comments about the shooting of an unarmed black man by Oklahoma police, you might have seen this coming.Amid hundreds (if not thousands) of threats of boycotts of the downtown sports bar, business ties have been cut between said co-owner, Mark Jerant, and business partner Jay Lambrecht.David Randolph, the crisis management PR pro hired to handle the backlash, issued the following statement early Thursday:"Jay's now former business partner Mark Jerant's Facebook post was very inflammatory, insensitive and angered a lot of people - African Americans here in Detroit. His comments, not shared by Jay or the staff at Bookies Bar and Grille, were devastating. The decision was made to sever ties and move forward in order to repair the damage, restore trust, and earn Detroit's business again."Lambrecht says he will address the media at 10:30 a.m. today (Sept. 22) at Bookies.The announcement comes after Jerant engaged on a friend's Facebook post of dash-cam footage of the Tulsa, Okla. incident wherein Terence Crutcher was gunned down by police following reports of his stalled vehicle.Of the recent instance of alleged police brutality, Terant remarked, among other things: "Listen to police who have guns pointed at you and don't get shot. It isn't hard."He went on to issue a written apology , sent out by Randolph, saying: "I apologize for the insensitive manner in which my comments appeared on Facebook. My statements are my own and do not reflect my business, partnerships and staff at Bookies Bar & Grille."Following his initial polarizing remarks and his apology, Bookies has been trying to distance itself from Jerant. The bar's Facebook page (which was at first taken down) reemerged Wednesday, first by pointing out that Jerant was merely a "minority partner" and then with a letter signed by Lambrecht.Read below: