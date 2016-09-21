Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Table and Bar

Coming to Capitol Park upscale TEN Nail Bar (with adult beverages)

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge ALL PHOTOS BY SERENA MARIA DANIELS
  • All photos by Serena Maria Daniels
The nail salon is one of those little luxuries often taken for granted in other major downtowns, but until now it's scarce in Detroit's city center.

That's something the founders of TEN Nail Bar hope to change. Come 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the new salon, featuring manis and pedis - as well as complementary Champagne, wine, coffee, and tea - will open its doors at 1215 Griswold in Capitol Park.

Co-owners Kelli Coleman tells The Detroit News that they wanted to bring an "elevated experience to what's considered a routine beauty treatment."

The salon, situated on the ground level of the Bedrock Real Estate-owned Malcomson Building features sleek, modern décor and one long table/bar where guests sit opposite eight nail technicians. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends, The News says.

Prices are comparable to what you would find in suburban salons - $15 for a manicure to $40 for a pedicure. For both mani and pedi, it's $55 and a monthly membership gives you two manicures and two pedicures each month ($100).

Appointments can be made via app, available for both iPhone and Google Play.

TEN Nail Bar is similar to spots in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, which turn a trip to the nail salon into a social affair with cocktails and live DJ sets.

Co-owners Coleman and Anika Jackson, both 31, were inspired by concepts in NY and Chicago and wanted to bring the experience to downtown, which hasn't yet had a salon catering exclusively to nails.

Capitol Park has seen a number of new developments, so much so that had you left the city five years ago and came back today it would be barely recognizable. Once a hub for cheap artist lofts, practically the entire square is under construction. Even the grassy area of the park has been replaced with artificial turf.

New storefronts include Oasis Dessert Coffee Roasters and Detroit Bikes have settled on the block. And a number of eateries and bars are in the works, including a second Go! Sy Thai location, an Italian comeback La Lanterna, a steakhouse from Jeremy Sasson of Townhouse, and The Bad Luck Bar from the partners behind the Detroit Optimist Society (Wright and Co., The Peterboro, etc.).

If only a full scale (and affordable!) grocery store could be in the making, the central business district would be a more complete, livable place to live for the wave of Millennials who are invading downtown.

We snuck a peek at the space today (Sept. 21). Have a look at the photos below.
click to enlarge exterior.jpg
click to enlarge banksy.jpg
click to enlarge pedi_station.jpg
click to enlarge jacks.jpg
click to enlarge polish.jpg

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Public vows to boycott Bookies Bar & Grill following inflammatory Facebook rant Read More

  2. UPDATE: Bookies co-owner issues apology for 'candid comments' on Terence Crutcher shooting Read More

  3. Man who lives at address of Dearborn Heights quadruple homicide has prior second-degree murder conviction Read More

  4. A hometowner from Hamtramck fights the undead Read More

  5. With future of Detroit Restaurant Week uncertain, a new spinoff emerges this month Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...