Coming to Capitol Park upscale TEN Nail Bar (with adult beverages)

All photos by Serena Maria Daniels
The nail salon is one of those little luxuries often taken for granted in other major downtowns, but until now it's scarce in Detroit's city center.
That's something the founders of TEN Nail Bar hope to change. Come 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the new salon, featuring manis and pedis - as well as complementary Champagne, wine, coffee, and tea - will open its doors at 1215 Griswold in Capitol Park.
Co-owners Kelli Coleman tells The Detroit News
that they wanted to bring an "elevated experience to what's considered a routine beauty treatment."
The salon, situated on the ground level of the Bedrock Real Estate-owned Malcomson Building features sleek, modern décor and one long table/bar where guests sit opposite eight nail technicians. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends, The News says.
Prices are comparable to what you would find in suburban salons - $15 for a manicure to $40 for a pedicure. For both mani and pedi, it's $55 and a monthly membership gives you two manicures and two pedicures each month ($100).
Appointments can be made via app, available for both iPhone and Google Play.
TEN Nail Bar is similar to spots in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, which turn a trip to the nail salon into a social affair with cocktails and live DJ sets.
Co-owners Coleman and Anika Jackson, both 31, were inspired by concepts in NY and Chicago and wanted to bring the experience to downtown, which hasn't yet had a salon catering exclusively to nails.
Capitol Park has seen a number of new developments, so much so that had you left the city five years ago and came back today it would be barely recognizable. Once a hub for cheap artist lofts, practically the entire square is under construction. Even the grassy area of the park has been replaced with artificial turf.
New storefronts include Oasis Dessert Coffee Roasters and Detroit Bikes have settled on the block. And a number of eateries and bars are in the works, including a second Go! Sy Thai location, an Italian comeback La Lanterna, a steakhouse from Jeremy Sasson of Townhouse, and The Bad Luck Bar
from the partners behind the Detroit Optimist Society (Wright and Co., The Peterboro, etc.).
If only a full scale (and affordable!) grocery store could be in the making, the central business district would be a more complete, livable place to live for the wave of Millennials who are invading downtown.
We snuck a peek at the space today (Sept. 21). Have a look at the photos below.
