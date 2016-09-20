The Scene

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

The Scene

WATCH: Calvin Johnson channels Steve Urkel on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 12:09 PM


Aww, Calvin Johnson! You're making us feel all warm inside!

In case you missed Dancing With the Stars last night, the former Lions player Calvin Johnson is competing on the newest season of the show and is doing a pretty great job so far. 

This week's "theme" had something to do with TV theme songs so naturally Megatron laced up the ballroom shoes and did his best Urkel all the while performing to the Family Ties theme. He and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, danced a cute little Foxtrot that made us collectively "awww." 

According to some YouTube commenters, his lines could use a little more work, but overall he's doing a great job. Just look at that smile!  

Check back tonight on ABC to see if Johnson will return to dance another week. Let's hope so! 


