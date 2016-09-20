Table and Bar

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Table and Bar

Public vows to boycott Bookies Bar & Grill following inflammatory Facebook rant

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 2:09 PM

  • Larry M/Yelp

It's becoming an all-too-familiar trend these days. News breaks of the shooting of an unarmed black man. A local business owner uses their company's social media account to spout off a polarizing rant, and the public reacts accordingly.

This time it appears to be the co-owner of Bookies Bar & Grill, who allegedly posted a string of inflammatory statements in response to a friend's post of dash-cam footage depicting the shooting of an unarmed black man on Friday night in Tulsa, Okla. The footage shows Terence Crutcher with his hands up in the moments before a white officer shot and killed him, according to ABC News. The incident began when police were responding to reports of a stalled vehicle.

"Get ready for the liberal media frenzy of BS... The media will cut video then, just wait until mainstream plays the clip. CNN we are ready for your half story."

We say allegedly because the comments, first reported by BLAC Detroit, are no longer visible as the author of the posts (who the magazine identifies as Mark Jerant, AKA Marko Jerant) has apparently shut down both his and the bar's Facebook pages (though plenty of people have taken screen grabs of his profile).

As expected, the public has expressed outrage over the comments and have vowed to take their money elsewhere.

See for yourself:

This is just the latest upset involving a Detroit business owner using the company's social media to express personal, often racially charged views on police shootings.

Former EDM venue Populux shut down after just 15 months after a pair of Tweets disparaging the Black Lives Matter drew outcry and cancelled shows.

We've tried calling Bookies to get their side of the story. The land line appears to be either busy or to have been disconnected. If and when we reach bar management/ownership we will update you.

