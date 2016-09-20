Public vows to boycott Bookies Bar & Grill following inflammatory Facebook rant

Don't patronize Bookies Bar N'Grille in Detroit .. pic.twitter.com/iJGL4aX6Hh— R Hart (@BrowneyedDR) September 20, 2016
@BookiesDetroit apparently you all support this. #BoycottBookies https://t.co/uC0cZUuIkA— MeekMeek Da DMV Lova (@216Girl) September 20, 2016
Marko @BookiesDetroit shares his racists views, Detroit pls don't give him a dime of your $$! #bookies #TerrenceCrutcher #blacklivesmatter— Deborah Porter (@IntheLadies_Rm) September 20, 2016
Never setting foot in this spot again @BookiesDetroit owner Marko Jerant comes across pretty apathetic to a man that was murdered unjustly pic.twitter.com/QYwwWb0mqM— Tayo Akin (@NaijaNupe_) September 20, 2016
This is just the latest upset involving a Detroit business owner using the company's social media to express personal, often racially charged views on police shootings.
Boycott Bookies Bar n Grill in Detroit. Don't waste money on proprietors that see you as walking target practice. #TerenceCrutcher— J Brooks (@JoPolitico) September 20, 2016
