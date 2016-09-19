City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 19, 2016

City Slang

Just announced: Ariana Grande is going to get dangerous at The Palace

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Okay, Metro Times readers, hear me out: Ariana Grande is coming to The Palace in March and it's not the worst thing ever! 

Now — Ariana Grande is probably not the concert that is going to make you drop your hard earned money on and change your life forever. And yes, she tends to look like a 13-year old when she wears her hair in that ponytail, but, and this is a hard but — she can sing!

Thankfully, we have backed away from the time when most pop singers lip synced and you wondered why you're even waisting my money on some manufactured clone clogged up on Xanax, but Ariana Grande is a true testimate that pop singers these days have genuine talent. And she used to date Big Sean! What more do you need?  

Need proof? Watch a couple of these YouTube links of Ariana killin' it and maybe, just maybe, you will give her a chance. Her songs are catchy as hell ( I can't stop playing "Side to Side" in the car), and your daughter or niece will love you forever if you buy her tickets. 




Tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 24 at 10 a.m. and you can find them here. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Why is Sara Wurfel emailing me about the health and wellness of Michiganders? Read More

  2. Michigan is home to a huge lavender labyrinth Read More

  3. Just announced: Red Hot Chili Peppers playing at the Joe Read More

  4. Kid Rock, Colin Kaepernick, and the charmed life of Bob Ritchie Read More

  5. Who are you, Angel Olsen? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...