Monday, September 19, 2016

City Slang

Jack White is killing it with these acoustic performances

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 2:16 PM


In case you've missed it, Jack White released a fantastic acoustic double album yesterday and we haven't stopped playing it since. White plays a mix of old White Stripes songs along with some unreleased music and tracks from his solo career. 

Last week, White went on the Tonight Show and played two songs from the album for the studio audience and fans at home. He even got a little teary eyed when he went into a fantastic performance of "Love Is the Truth."

Recently, White jumped the pond and performed a few songs on the UK-based program Later...with Jools Holland and again amazed the audience with his haunting voice and presence. 

Watch video's of White performing The White Stripes classic "We're Going To Be Friends" and one of the first White Stripes songs, "Sugar Never Tasted So Good" (above). White also performed a deep cut from his Lazaretto album "Just One Drink."

Oh, and he also told Jools that Beyoncé is gorgeous. As if we didn't already know that, Jack. 



