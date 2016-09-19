City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 26, 2016

City Slang

Green Day reschedules Fillmore Detroit show for October

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 4:44 PM

click to enlarge GREEN DAY. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Green Day. Courtesy photo.

Green Day announced last week that they needed to postpone the first three dates in their current tour, which unfortunately included a scheduled date at the Fillmore Detroit last Saturday, Sept. 24. 

The group has just rescheduled the show for Monday, Oct. 24; it's still at the Fillmore, so, hooray. Check Green Day's own site for more details.

Green Day regretfully must postpone three of the first four dates of their upcoming tour and must cancel the Toronto appearance, all due to illness affecting several members of the band and its crew. The postponed dates are: St. Louis, MO on 9/20, Chicago, IL on 9/21; and Detroit, MI on 9/24. The show in Toronto, ONT on 9/23, where they were due to appear at the World Cup of Hockey Fan Village will be canceled. Schedule permitting, Green Day will make up all dates but Toronto, and tickets will be honored at the new dates.

"We’re so sad to announce we have to postpone three shows and cancel Toronto,” said the band. “Many of us have been battling this infection for days on end to be ready, and it just got the best of us.” Stay tuned to www.Greenday.com for more info on the new tour dates.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump released a 'Crooked Hillary' Snapchat geofilter and our day is officially ruined Read More

  2. Ferndale's Daily Dinette shutters this week Read More

  3. Eminem and Skylar Grey release new Bonnie and Clyde-inspired tune Read More

  4. Como's in Ferndale shut down by health department Read More

  5. First look: Nate Parker's ‘The Birth of a Nation’ Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation