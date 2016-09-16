Table and Bar

Friday, September 16, 2016

Joe Muer Seafood mapping national expansion

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 2:40 PM

We've seen the Vicari Restaurant Group continue to grow over the years, with its chain of Andiamo Italian eateries, Joe Muer Seafood, Brownie's on the Lake, The Country Inn, and 2941 Street Food - all spread throughout metro Detroit.

We've even seen the group expand out to the City of Sin, with its Andiamo Italian Steakhouse appropriately situated inside the Detroit(ish)-themed The D Las Vegas casino hotel.

Now it would appear that good ol' Joe Vicari is ready grow the Joe Muer Seafood brand outside of metro Detroit. First reported in the Birmingham Eccentric, the flagship seafood establishment has plans to join its Andiamo steakhouse cousin in Las Vegas, and also in Nashville. This, in addition to its placement inside the towny Kingsley Inn (which is being renovated into a Doubletree by Hilton) in Bloomfield Hills early next year, as well as in western Michigan.

Joe Muer was at once one of the swankier restaurants in Detroit, catering to automotive industry elites when the city was still considered an economic powerhouse. Decades after it shuttered, the restaurant group took over the name and revived it in the Renaissance Center in 2011 to rave reviews.

It's hard to say whether a national expansion will work, but the out-state sites suggest some thought has been put into appealing to homesick Michiganders.

Obviously Vegas is one of those prime destinations for Detroiters seeking refuge from cold winters. And it's possible that Michigan auto workers will be drawn to Tennessee to work in the VW Chattanooga plant - a few hours south of Nashville (just a guess, are Detroiters flocking to the Volunteer State in droves?).

