910 AM radio host says he was fired for backing Trump

Wayne Bradley.





Conservative radio personality Wayne Bradley says he was fired from his self-titled radio show on 910 AM due to his support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.





Bradley linked to an American Mirror post titled “DETROIT: Black Trump supporter pulled from radio show gig” in a Facebook post on Friday. In the article, Bradley says that he was put on hiatus ever since Trump visited Detroit and gave a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in August.

In the description for his show, Bradley says he brings an urban conservative standpoint to his topics, and takes part in community dialogue that touches on both sides of the aisle. His tweets feature a lot of commentary on the upcoming election, including articles and memes touching on both Trump and Clinton.



Bradley is the state director of African-American engagement for the Republican National Committee.

910 AM station owner Ken Adell denied in an interview with The Detroit News that Bradley was fired because of his political leanings, and says Bradley was in fact hired for his controversial views.

“When I hired Wayne, I knew his political views, I knew he was for Trump, it had nothing to do with that,” Adell said. “He violated corporate policy, that’s why he got fired. He was let go for insubordination.”

Adell didn’t disclose to the News which corporate policy he was referring to.

Bradley said on Facebook that he will return to radio.

“Though I am disappointed the show will end on that station, we will back. At least now there is clarification,” Bradley wrote. “Thank you to 910 AM Superstation for the opportunity. I will keep you updated on the next Wayne Bradley Show.”

Southfield-based 910 AM launched a talk format geared toward African-American listeners earlier this year and counts former Michigan Chronicle editor Bankole Thompson, former city attorney Krystal Crittendon, and former City of Detroit spokespeople Karen Dumas and Cliff Russell among its on-air talent.

The station has also drawn attention with the addition of former public servants to its roster whose careers ended in disgrace, including former state representatives Cindy Gamrat and Todd Courser, ex-Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's Chief of Staff Christine Beatty, and former Wayne County Circuit Judge Wade H. McRee.