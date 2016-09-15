The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 15, 2016

The Scene

Take your furry friend out and about in Royal Oak

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 11:15 AM

COURTESY PAWS IN THE PARK ROYAL OAK
  • Courtesy Paws in the Park Royal Oak

Want to spent a super day with your little four-legged friend? You could do worse than attend Paws in the Park Royal Oak. They’ve prepared a program of hours of entertainment for owners and pets, including entertainment, contests, food and shopping to delight dogs and their owners.

We had our doubts about this event. Like, how much fun can you put together for humans and dogs? Aren’t dogs just happy chasing their tails? Who needs a carnival for canines?

Well, once we perused the presser, we realized there you can plan a ton of fun for dogs and their human friends. There will be an “air show” of sorts with Disc Dogs of Michigan, which will bring an entourage of incredibly talented, high-flying canines who dart into the air to catch flying discs. The Rock n’ Roll K9’s will present an agility show choreographed to popular rock n’ roll tunes. A variety of dog breeds will offer three shows daily.

click to enlarge COURTESY PAWS IN THE PARK ROYAL OAK
  • Courtesy Paws in the Park Royal Oak
Then, of course, there’s your little pal, who is welcome to come with you (on a leash 6 feet or shorter) and even to compete in the many dog contests, such as the Pug Run, the Look-A-Like Contest and the Wiener Dog Races, as well as Silly Pet Tricks, Best Kisser, and Costume Contests, with prizes donated by participating sponsors.

Several vendors will be present to offer lessons on pet nutrition, obedience training, pet care, and grooming, and exhibitors will be hawking pet products, as well as (we can’t believe we’re saying this) the latest pet fashions. (Yup, Americans regularly spend more than $300 million on pet apparel each year.)

There will also be food trucks (and a convenient ATM) and plenty of water bowls so you and your pal can stay all day.

Paws in the Park takes place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17-18 in Royal Oak’s Memorial Park, 31050 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; $5 entry fee for adults, children 10 and younger free; portion of proceeds benefits Michigan Animal Rescue League and Royal Oak Animal Shelter; for more info see pawsintheparkroyaloak.com.

COURTESY PAWS IN THE PARK ROYAL OAK
  • Courtesy Paws in the Park Royal Oak


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Michael Jackman

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan to welcome first full-scale Chick-fil-A's next month Read More

  2. 'Voter registration (and taco trucks) on every corner' this Friday in southwest Detroit Read More

  3. One year later, Flint’s water still unsafe to drink Read More

  4. Is Troy the best city in Michigan for seniors? Read More

  5. With future of Detroit Restaurant Week uncertain, a new spinoff emerges this month Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...