City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 15, 2016

City Slang

Show Preview: Blackalicious and Lushlife at The Magic Bag.

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 4:56 PM

click image Blackalicious' Gift of Gab and DJ Xcel - THE MAGIC BAG
  • The Magic Bag
  • Blackalicious' Gift of Gab and DJ Xcel

The "classic" beats of Blackalicious will be hitting the stage at The Magic Bag on October 6th, along with rapper/producer Lushlife. This night All-American Hip-hop will be a show you dont want to miss.

Blackalicious, a hip-hop duo featuring Gift of Gab (aka. Tim Parker) and DJ Xcel (aka. Xavier Mosley) tear up the stage with "tongue-twisting rhymes" and "classic beats".  Hit songs such as "Alphabet Aerobics","Your Move", and "Swan Lake" have brought this great group to the fame that it rightly deserves.


Philadelphia native Lushlife (aka. Raj Haldar) takes the stage with easy vibes and a "broad musical palette". The rapper/producer's newest single "This Ecstatic Cult" was recently featured on the season premiere of FOX Comedy's  You're the Worst on August 31st.   The self proclaimed "Bedroom Composer"  has recently released a digital album titled Ritualise featuring songs such as "Totally Mutual Feeling", "Body Double", and  "Strawberry Mansion".







Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 10 things to expect from the Shinola Hotel in Detroit Read More

  2. Michigan to welcome first full-scale Chick-fil-A's next month Read More

  3. One year later, Flint’s water still unsafe to drink Read More

  4. 'Voter registration (and taco trucks) on every corner' this Friday in southwest Detroit Read More

  5. Fest celebrates Russian food and culture this weekend Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...